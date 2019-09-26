× Confetti Taco Cornbread

Confetti Taco Cornbread

Recipe courtesy of Confetti Peppers

http://confettipeppers.com/index.php

Taco Filling

(Can use packaged taco mix)

1 pound Beyond Beef or lean ground beef

1 cup minced onion

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

1 Tablespoon beef base or bouillon

2/3 cup water

1 cup Confetti Peppers

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon flour

2 Tablespoons taco sauce or salsa

2 Tablespoons ketchup

Place ground beef, onions, garlic, beef base, and water together in a large skillet. Boil together over moderate heat a few minutes, breaking up meat until it has a crumbly texture and is cooked through. Stir in peppers. In a small bowl combine chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, oregano, black pepper and flour. Add to meat mixture. Add taco sauce and ketchup. Reduce heat and simmer a few minutes until all ingredients are blended and mixture has thickened. Set aside to cool a few minutes.

Preheat oven to 350º.

Cornbread

(Can use packaged cornbread mix)

2 cups yellow cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 teaspoons baking powder

2 eggs

2/3 cup vegetable oil

2 cups buttermilk or regular milk

(For buttermilk substitute combine 1-1/2 cups plain yogurt or sour cream with 1/2 cup milk)

4 cups shredded Swiss, Mozzarella or other good melting cheese

Whisk dry ingredients together into a large bowl. Add eggs, oil, buttermilk and mix just until batter comes together.

Pour half the batter into greased 9×13 baking dish. Spread evenly in the dish. Sprinkle 2 cups of cheese over the batter. Layer the filling over the cheese. Sprinkle remaining cheese over the filling. Top with remaining half of batter. Bake uncovered for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside to cool for 15 minutes before serving. Cut into squares. Serve. Enjoy!