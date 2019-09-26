× Concerns raised over Pledge of Allegiance in Lorain City Schools

LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain City School District is clarifying its policy of the Pledge of Allegiance and emphasizing the need for discussion.

This week, rumors spread the district would no longer allow students to recite the pledge because it is seen as a distraction. In response, a rally, including prayer, the national anthem and the pledge, is planned for Friday at 7 a.m. at Lorain High School.

The district said reciting the Pledge of Allegiance was not standard practice at Lorain High School until the end of last school year. This year, executive director Rae Bastock and others at the school decided to recite the pledge on Mondays.

“This decision also made clear that any teacher, scholar, or classroom as a whole, would never be censored from expressing their convictions, in regards to saying the Pledge, at any time, or on any other day of the week,” Lorain City Schools said in a news release on Thursday. “A decision the district believes falls in line with the practices of many other school districts within Lorain County.”

The district said concerns were recently raised, which prompted the need for a larger conversation about the issue.

“The Lorain City School District believes each and every person under its educational umbrella deserves to have their voices heard, and their personal beliefs respected, and will continue working to instill this philosophy at all grade levels.”