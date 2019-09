Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting John Travis as one of Cleveland's Own.

John recently retired as a deacon in the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. During his long career in the ministry, he provided seminars dealing with everything from the opioid crisis to finding joy and addressing loneliness.

He also provided guidance to those incarcerated.

