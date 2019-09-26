Cleveland police seize guns, arrest three in investigation into Blitz gang

CLEVLEAND– The Cleveland Division of Police arrested three people as part of its investigation into the Blitz street gang.

Imonte Sims, 25, Marcus Hopper, 23, and Toney Hope Jr., 28, were taken into custody for parole violations, weapons offenses and drug charges. Officers also seized several assault rifles and handguns, police said.

The Blitz gang operates mostly in the area of East 55th Street and Hough Avenue.

Anyone with information on criminal activity is asked to call police. Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 216-252-7463. You can also text TIP657 plus the tip to 274637.