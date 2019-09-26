Cleveland fire performs late night water rescue at Voinovich Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A late-night game of volleyball ends with a man in the hospital.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Cleveland fire was called to Voinovich Park for a report of a person in the water.

The fire department called in their quick response boat and deployed the dive team to search for the victim.

According to reports from the scene, the 24-year-old man had been playing volleyball and went to retrieve a lost ball from Lake Erie when he went under.

The Coast Guard was also called to assist in the search with a boat and air support.

Divers from Cleveland fire did find the man and pull him from the water.

He was taken by Cleveland EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center.

There is no word on his condition at this time.