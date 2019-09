VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — A cement truck was involved in an accident with several cars Thursday morning, shortly before 8.

The truck reportedly flipped over onto other vehicles. We are told as many as 10 vehicles may be involved in the accident, which happened at Granger and Canal roads in Valley View.

There is no word on injuries.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Canal Rd. CLOSED Granger – Warner. Cement truck flipped over onto other vehicles. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 26, 2019