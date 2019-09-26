Akron bar drawing criticism over controversial 9/11 drink

AKRON, Ohio — A controversial new drink being sold at an downtown Akron bar is drawing harsh criticism from people across the country.

The red, white and blue concoction’s is called “the 9/11” and is reportedly being sold at a bar called Karma Kafe on South Main Street.

A picture of the shot was posted on Instagram as “Today’s special, the 9/11 shot only $4.00!!!!”

Originally it also said, “Because why not capitalize on something that happened 18 years ago,” but that’s since been deleted.

Reactions to it have been coming in from across the country and many are clearly upset.

One person wrote, “big yikes,” and another asked “What kind of a low life piece of (expletive) are you?”

FOX 8 reached out to the bars manager for comment, but so far has not received a response.

However, on Instagram someone from @KarmaKafeAkron responded to the criticism saying, “We forgot there are some lame-0s who can’t handle sarcasm. It’s a shame really.”

They also posted “All publicity is good publicity, as long as they spell your name right.”