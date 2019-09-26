Employees held at gunpoint while suspects stole $20,000 worth of phones from AT&T store, police say

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after $20,000 worth of cellphones were stolen from the AT&T store in Steelyard Commons.

According to the department, four masked men entered the business at gunpoint on September 23 and demanded the employees open the safe and cash register.

They were seen leaving in a 4-door Buick, possibly grey or gold in color with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or email her at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.