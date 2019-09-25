YouTube diver finds iPhone in South Carolina river, still works 1 year later

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A diver found an iPhone at the bottom of a South Carolina river a year after it was lost and it still works.

According to WCIV, Erica Bennett lost her cell phone in the Edisto River in June 2018 after going on a family float trip.

Erica said her phone, which was in a waterproof case, fell in the river as she was getting out of her float.

Her husband, Jason, searched for her phone but was unable to locate it. Erica was upset because the phone contained text messages from her father who had passed away.

However, on Monday, Michael “Nugget Noggin” Bennett discovered the device during a dive.

“I came across something that looked kind of like a rope maybe attached to car keys, and when I pulled it up, I saw a phone inside of a waterproof case, and I’m like no way this is unbelievable,” Michael Bennett told WCIV.

Much to his surprise, the phone turned on and, besides a slightly dim screen, was still in working condition.

Michael located Erica and returned the phone to her. She is now in the process of transferring all the data from her lost iPhone into her current phone.

