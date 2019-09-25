Worker taken to hospital after being found inside cooler at Cleveland restaurant

Posted 12:06 pm, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09PM, September 25, 2019

CLEVELAND– A man was taken to the hospital after he was found in a restaurant cooler overnight.

Officers were called to Collision Bend Brewing Company in the Flats at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday for a possible break-in.

Employees arrived at the brewery, noticed an open door and discovered a worker inside the cooler, according to Cleveland police.

Investigators said the man was working on the building on Tuesday, became unconscious and remained in the cooler until he was found in the morning.

He was taken to St. Vincent Charity Hospital for treatment.

