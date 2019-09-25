Woman who led officers on dangerous chase because she was ‘late to work’ to be sentenced today

CLEVELAND-The woman accused of crashing her car into three police cruisers in Newburgh Heights and then leading them on a chase will be sentenced today for her actions.

The incident happened back in March on Interstate 77 when the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to pull over Imani Edwards, 23, for having tinted windows and a fictitious registration, but she refused to stop.

Newburgh Heights police attempted to help troopers by boxing in the car. Police said Edwards rammed into two cruisers and a highway patrol SUV. The chase ended near East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland when a trooper forced the minivan off the road.

Imani Edwards changed her plea last month to guilty. She’ll have to pay nearly 19,000 dollars to the state highway patrol and the NewBurgh Heights police department.

According to Newburgh Heights police, Edwards claimed she was running late for work.

41.502123 -81.696795