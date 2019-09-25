Weather: Fantastic feel! Sunny and warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This fantastic feel sticks around through the end of the workweek.

Humidity rises starting Friday night. Enjoy our taste of fall now, summer really wants to come back… Check out the weekend and beyond!

There is a reason for the persistent heat. It’s necessary to look beyond northeast Ohio and the lower 48 for that matter. Two separate atmospheric “blocks” are in place. One off the west coast, the other up around Greenland.

This blocking pattern tends to keep things from changing significantly. We’ve had more than two weeks with temperatures above seasonal normals.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: