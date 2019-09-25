Video shows terrifying moment coyote charged young girl in her front yard

VILLA PARK, Illinois — A Chicago-area family is sharing doorbell camera video that shows a terrifying encounter between their young daughter and a coyote.
The girl can be seen playing on a swing in her front yard, when the coyote charges at her. The coyote stopped shy of making contact. But WGN reported the coyote charged a second time as the girl ran away.
According to WGN, the animal came so close to the girl that she felt it brush against her.
Fortunately, she was not injured.
41.889752 -87.988954