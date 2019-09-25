Video shows terrifying moment coyote charged young girl in her front yard

VILLA PARK, Illinois — A Chicago-area family is sharing doorbell camera video that shows a terrifying encounter between their young daughter and a coyote.

The girl can be seen playing on a swing in her front yard, when the coyote charges at her. The coyote stopped shy of making contact. But WGN reported the coyote charged a second time as the girl ran away.

According to WGN, the animal came so close to the girl that she felt it brush against her.

Fortunately, she was not injured.