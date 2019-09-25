Live video: Verdict for two Cuyahoga County corrections officers accused in beating inmate

CLEVELAND– The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of two Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officers accused in beating an inmate.

John Wilson is charged with felonious assault, interfering with civil rights and unlawful restraint, while Jason Jozwiak is charged with interfering with civil rights and falsification.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said said Wilson repeatedly hit an inmate in the head during the Feb. 5, 2018 incident. Jozwiak refused to allow a nurse to treat the injured inmate as he sat in a restraint chair, the attorney general’s office said.

The inmate lost teeth and one tooth was lodged in his nasal cavity. He needed surgery and facial reconstruction.

