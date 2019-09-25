Two victims identified after four bodies found in east side Cleveland home

Posted 11:03 am, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05AM, September 25, 2019

CLEVELAND- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has  identified two of the four victims discovered inside a home on Cleveland's east side Saturday.

The bodies were found around 9 p.m. inside a vacant home in the 3600 block of E. 144th Street Saturday.

Cleveland police say the four bodies were decomposing.  On Wednesday, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner released two of the victims'  identities. They are 20-year-old Dejuan Willis and 23-year-old Christopher Monroe.

Their cause of death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.  The other two victims have not been identified.

Police say a gun was found at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.

 

 

 

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.