Two victims identified after four bodies found in east side Cleveland home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified two of the four victims discovered inside a home on Cleveland's east side Saturday.

The bodies were found around 9 p.m. inside a vacant home in the 3600 block of E. 144th Street Saturday.

Cleveland police say the four bodies were decomposing. On Wednesday, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner released two of the victims' identities. They are 20-year-old Dejuan Willis and 23-year-old Christopher Monroe.

Their cause of death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds. The other two victims have not been identified.

Police say a gun was found at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.