Szabo Shoes in Rocky River closing after 99 years

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio– Szabo Shoes, a family-run store in Rocky River, will close its doors for good after 99 years.

Owner Ulric Szabo said the store is going out of business just shy of its century mark at the end of October.

“We have been an independent staple for many families growing up on the west side of town,” Szabo said. “We would like to express our gratitude for all the support throughout the years from our friends and patrons.”

Szabo said Szabo Shoes and its neighbor the Rustic Restaurant were the only businesses on Center Ridge Road before Westgate Shopping Center opened.