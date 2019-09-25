× Suspect arrested for indecent exposure near Cleveland school

CLEVELAND– Cleveland police took a suspect into custody Wednesday morning for indecent exposure outside a school on the city’s west side.

The incident happened outside Stonebrook Montessori School on East Boulevard shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

An employee saw a man across the street touching himself with his pants down, according to police. She confronted the man, who said he was just trying to relieve himself.

The man stood behind a tree and watched recess for about 10 minutes, before walking down the street.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

41.528869 -81.625965