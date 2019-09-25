Student brings airsoft gun to Seven Hills middle school

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio– A student brought an airsoft gun to Hillside Middle School Wednesday morning, according to the Parma City School District.

School officials immediately alerted Seven Hills police. The weapon was confiscated and the student was removed from class.

“The Parma City School District reminds students and families that if they see something, say something,” said superintendent Dan Rajkovich, in a news release on Wednesday.

No one was harmed during the incident and classes were not disturbed.