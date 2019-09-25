Show Info: September 25, 2019
Pillsbury Apple Crescent Dumplings
This is a simple, easy, and fast recipe that is fun to make with or without kids. And no, not ‘kids ‘as an ingredient! Kids as fun-time helpers! Enjoy!
Skipco Auto Auction
Dustin Rennie from Skipco Auto Auction chats about Ohio’s premier auto auction.
700 Elm Ridge Ave., Canal Fulton 44614 / 330.854.4900
Italian Wines
Dina Kostis, Sommelier at Pickwick and Frolic, shares several sought after Italian wines.
PA Green Wellness
The odds are that at a certain age you began to suffer from pain in the knees, hip, neck or back or other areas of the body making it difficult to navigate everyday tasks such as sleeping and laundry. Dr. Stephen P. Kroth, D.O. from PA Green Wellness says why operate when you can regenerate.
Euclid Fish Clam Bakes
In addition to being the go-to place for clam bakes Euclid Fish can also be your spot for seafood boils and stove top clams and mussels.
7839 Enterprise Dr., Mentor 44060 / 440.951.6448
The Inflatable Colon
Dr. Matthew Kalady, Colorectal Surgeon from the Cleveland Clinic Comprehensive Colorectal Cancer Program, navigates an inflatable colon and chats about the upcoming Undy RunWalk.
2019 Cleveland Undy RunWalk
Saturday, September 28th
Registration at 7:30a / Race at 9a
Flats at East Bank
www.ccalliance.org
Crossroads
Tim Ihrig, M.D., M.A., Chief Medical Officer at Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care explains their unique end-of-life philosophy.
Bigmouth Donut Company
It’s a gourmet Cleveland donut shop specializing in artisan donuts with unique flavors and designs.
Hingtown: 1418 W. 29th St., Cleveland 44113 / Rocky River: 19265 Detroit Rd., Rocky River 44116