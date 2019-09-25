× Show Info: September 25, 2019

Pillsbury Apple Crescent Dumplings

This is a simple, easy, and fast recipe that is fun to make with or without kids. And no, not ‘kids ‘as an ingredient! Kids as fun-time helpers! Enjoy!

Skipco Auto Auction

Dustin Rennie from Skipco Auto Auction chats about Ohio’s premier auto auction.

700 Elm Ridge Ave., Canal Fulton 44614 / 330.854.4900

Italian Wines

Dina Kostis, Sommelier at Pickwick and Frolic, shares several sought after Italian wines.

PA Green Wellness

The odds are that at a certain age you began to suffer from pain in the knees, hip, neck or back or other areas of the body making it difficult to navigate everyday tasks such as sleeping and laundry. Dr. Stephen P. Kroth, D.O. from PA Green Wellness says why operate when you can regenerate.

Euclid Fish Clam Bakes

In addition to being the go-to place for clam bakes Euclid Fish can also be your spot for seafood boils and stove top clams and mussels.

7839 Enterprise Dr., Mentor 44060 / 440.951.6448

The Inflatable Colon

Dr. Matthew Kalady, Colorectal Surgeon from the Cleveland Clinic Comprehensive Colorectal Cancer Program, navigates an inflatable colon and chats about the upcoming Undy RunWalk.

2019 Cleveland Undy RunWalk

Saturday, September 28th

Registration at 7:30a / Race at 9a

Flats at East Bank

www.ccalliance.org

Crossroads

Tim Ihrig, M.D., M.A., Chief Medical Officer at Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care explains their unique end-of-life philosophy.

Bigmouth Donut Company

It’s a gourmet Cleveland donut shop specializing in artisan donuts with unique flavors and designs.

Hingtown: 1418 W. 29th St., Cleveland 44113 / Rocky River: 19265 Detroit Rd., Rocky River 44116