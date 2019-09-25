× Police searching for missing sisters last seen at Cleveland library

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are searching for two missing girls.

According to police, Emani Jackson, 12, and Emaurie Jackson, 8, went missing Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Their mother says they were last seen at the Rice Branch of the Cleveland Public Library, located at E. 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard, by their 15-year-old brother. He told the girls to wait at the library and when he returned they were gone.

The library, as well as businesses in the area, looked for the sisters but were unable to find them.

Police believe the girls may be endangered.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.

More missing persons cases, here.