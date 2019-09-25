× Photo showing young man praying over Florida deputy goes viral

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A photo captured by the wife of a Florida deputy has gone viral for a wonderful reason.

Justine Tucker and her husband, Cameron, were dining at a restaurant when a young man named Juan came up to them.

In a post on Facebook, Justine said Juan “asked if he could pray over him and his protection.” Her husband is a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The photo Justine posted shows Juan with his hand on the deputy’s shoulder; their eyes are closed as Juan prays for him.

“After crying my eyes out we got to have an amazing conversation with this gentleman. He was on FIRE for God and you could feel His presence in the room. He said that he had felt compelled to talk to us and to pray over Cameron,” Justine wrote.

Her post has more than 21, 000 shares and more than 4,000 comments.