Patient at Parma facility diagnosed with Legionella

PARMA, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health on Wednesday said an individual who spent time as a patient at the Broadview Multi-Care Center in Parma was diagnosed with Legionella.

In a press release, the board of health said the specific source of the bacteria has not been determined.

The water system has been shut down as a precautionary measure while the investigation continues. The facility has put in place temporary water use guidelines in the meantime.

“We appreciate the cooperation and patience shown by the staff and patients at the facility while we all work together to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the board of health said.

On Monday, the board of health said a patient at the Altenheim Senior Living Facility in Strongsville was diagnosed with Legionella.

Legionella, more commonly known as Legionnaires’ disease, is caused by a bacteria that can grow in sink faucets, cooling towers, hot tubs and hot water tanks. People over the age of 50 are more at risk. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches.

The disease can lead to other complication, including lung failure.

