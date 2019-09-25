× Mom warns people not to kiss babies after her infant hospitalized with respiratory virus

KEANSBURG, N.J. — A New Jersey mom is warning others not to kiss babies after her infant son was hospitalized with a respiratory virus.

According to Good Morning America, Ariana DiGrigorio recently shared a photo of her son Anotino on Facebook. The 8-month-old was in a pediatric intensive care unit, hooked up to multiple machines while he laid in a hospital crib.

He was being treated for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract.

“Before he was transferred into the ICU he was in a regular room and he went into respiratory failure. They said [he] was doing better with Albuterol [breathing] treatments they were giving him and then it went downhill from there,” DiGrigorio told GMA.

This all comes after Antonio was diagnosed with the flu last December. He was reportedly sent home from daycare with a fever. DiGrigorio took him to the hospital and, at that point, he had tested negative for RSV.

However, in February Antonio began showing flu-like symptoms again. His mother took him back to the hospital and he tested positive for RSV. He spent six days in the ICU, received breathing treatments and was on a respiratory ventilator.

“I attribute it to the fact that he was in daycare, ended up with the flu and it progressed from there,” DiGrigorio reportedly said.

This scary situation prompted DiGrigorio to share her story on social media in hopes that it would remind others to stay away from infants when they’re sick. Her post was shared over 20,000 times.

“I wanted to spread awareness of the seriousness of RSV, plus I just had another baby son am trying to prevent what happened to [Antonio] from happening to him,” DiGrigorio told the news outlet.

Now, Antonio sees a respiratory physician every few months and receives breathing treatments every four hours.

His mother reminds other parents that if you suspect your child may be sick, consult your pediatrician.

