Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found dead in overturned car; had husband’s ashes with her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. -- A missing 81-year-old Pennsylvania woman with dementia and Alzheimer's has been found dead inside her submerged vehicle.

KDKA reports that Georgeanne Faison was reported missing Monday evening. She last talked with family members early that morning. She called her son at 1 a.m. and her grandson at 2 a.m.

Police believe she left home, eventually driving into a private lot in the area, onto a gravel driveway, past the driveway and onto an unpaved dirt road, KDKA reports. They believe she then tried to turn around or back out, but her car was too close to a creek bank. The vehicle rolled over and landed upside down in the creek.

She was found by a friend of the family.

KDKA reports that Georgeanne's husband passed away just two months ago.

“I think she was on a mission to find my dad, because Sunday and into early Monday morning when she left home, she contacted all of us probably 50 times looking for dad, saying he left in the car, saying ‘I can’t find him, I don’t know where he is'," said her son, Jim Faison.

She actually had her husband's ashes in the vehicle with her.

For more on this story, click here.