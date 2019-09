Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Desandra Lee Thompson is 15 and hasn't been seen since August of 2018.

She is actually from Strongsville but has family in Cleveland.

There are reports that she's been spotted in the area of East 124th Street and St. Clair, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland police 216-623-3138.

