× Man sentenced in connection with robbery at Colossal Cupcakes

CLEVELAND- A 29-year-old Cleveland man on Wednesday was sentenced to a community-based correctional facility for four months and placed on two years probation Wednesday in connection with a robbery of a busy downtown bakery.

Jordan Goodwin entered a guilty plea earlier this month to a robbery charge, admitting that he robbed the Euclid Avenue Colossal Cupcakes in June.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Robert McClelland said Goodwin will also have to register as a violent offender for 10 years and he is to have no contact with the victims.

His attorney told the court his client had mental health and drug issues. She said he wasn’t thinking straight when he went to the store on a Friday morning to rob it.

“At the time of this offense he was off his medication,” said Edele Passalacqua, Goodwin’s attorney. “He robbed a cupcake store in the morning and got $47. He wasn’t thinking right.”

Goodwin apologized for his actions.

Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah told FOX 8 her shop has been open for about 8 years.

Kandah told the judge that since her store was robbed she and her workers have lived in fear. She said it is tough to find employees willing to work due to this and two other robberies.

She said the shop’s surveillance cameras captured the robber leaving the store. No one was injured.

“I am so grateful police were able to find and arrest him so quickly,” Kandah said.

Cleveland police body camera video obtained by the I-Team shows officers searching and finding Goodwin, about 30 minutes after the robbery.

The body camera video shows $47 was found on the suspect at the time of his arrest. That is the same amount that was taken from the cupcake shop.

Assistant Prosecutor Yasmine Hasan says she is pleased the suspect will be locked up for a few months.

She said it is important for business owners and customers downtown to feel safe.