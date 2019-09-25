Man banned from school grounds, students disciplined for racial slurs directed at Beachwood students

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– Beachwood City Schools provided an update after students were targeted with racial slurs during Friday night’s high school football game.

Superintendent Dr. Robery Hardis wrote a letter to the community detailing the three incidents that happened when Beachwood High School Bisons played the Grand Valley High School Mustangs in Orwell in Ashtabula County.

“While shocking and disgusting, these incidents are not surprising. Beachwood students, fans and alumni have many stories like these to tell. This does not mean we are resigned to being treated in this manner, however,” Hardis said in the letter.

Hardis said a young man in a Confederate flag shirt and hat, and his father walked over to the visitors’ stands, where the Beachwood band and drill team were located, in “what we viewed as a deliberate act of racial intimidation.”

Orwell police were notified and the pair was removed. Grand Valley Local Schools filed a “no trespass” order against the man, and he will not be permitted on school grounds or school events.

Also during the game, a group of students near the concession stand cheered, “1-2-3 white power!” and a woman yelled the N-word, according to Hardis. Grand Valley school officials identified those students and they will be disciplined. The district is still investigating the adult.

“We appreciate the weight they have placed on these incidents, the attention they have dedicated to investigating the circumstances, and the resulting measures they have taken thus far to address the perpetrators of hateful behavior,” Hardis said of his counterparts at Grand Valley. “The strong condemnation from, and decisive actions taken by, their administration, and the apologies received from individual members of the Grand Valley community are indicative to me that their community should not be defined by the actions of a few last Friday evening.”

FOX 8 News spoke on Monday with Grand Valley Superintendent Dr. William Nye, who offered his apologies to Beachwood.

“This kind of behavior discredits and reflects poorly on our students, athletes, staff and school. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Nye said.

