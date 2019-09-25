Juul repalces its CEO and unveils a new marketing strategy as vaping crisis escalates

Juul co-founder Kevin Burns is out as CEO of the embattled maker of e-cigarettes, the company announced Wednesday.

He is being replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, who had been chief growth officer at tobacco company Altria, a major investor in Juul. In that position, he oversaw expansion into alternatives to traditional cigarettes and played a key role with commercial and regulatory efforts related to the US launch of iQOS, a device that heats tobacco rather than burning it.

Juul and other makers of vaping products are facing a crisis due to a growing number of deaths and illnesses tied to their products. Several states are moving to ban their use.

The company also said Wednesday it has a new marketing strategy: It will suspend all TV, print and digital ads and it will stop some of its lobbying efforts.

