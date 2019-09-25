José Ramírez hits 3rd homer in 2 days after missing month for broken hand

CHICAGO — José Ramírez scored three home runs in five at bats Wednesday night as the Cleveland Indians took on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This comes after Ramírez hit a grand slam and three-run homer in his first two at bats Tuesday night after missing a month due to a broken hand.  This was a career high for him.

Ramírez fractured the hamate bone in his right hand back in August and underwent surgery. Team officials expected his recovery to take five to seven weeks.

He was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday’s game.

More on José Ramírez, here.

