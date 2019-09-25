Dig This: Now is the time to plant your Spring flower bulbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Now is the time to plant your Spring flower bulbs! AJ Petitti showed Fox 8's Scott Sabol the best way to plant for success. The Petitti Team compiled these tips to help you with your Spring Bulb Planting:

Fall is the proper time to plant bulbs that generate those gorgeous, cheerful blooms you see in early spring – including Crocus, Tulips, Hyacinths, Daffodils, and more! The key to creating a beautiful statement with bulbs is to plant multiple bulbs of the same type in a large clump OR plant multiple varieties in layers at different depths. Here are a few more tips for planting: