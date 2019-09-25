Cool Thursday followed by persistent heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Summer may be gone, astronomically, but the temperatures are not following suit. Best chance for rain over the next week will be Saturday with a scattered showers. 80s rule the roost in terms of this 8-day forecast. If you like the heat, you’ll be in your glory.

There is a reason for the persistent heat. It’s necessary to look beyond northeast Ohio and the lower 48 for that matter. Two separate atmospheric “blocks” are in place. One off the west coast, the other up around Greenland. Hurricane Lorenzo will head north and eventually attempt to weaken the block. This will allow some intrusions of cooler air late next week.

This blocking pattern tends to keep things from changing significantly. We’ve had more than two weeks with temperatures above the seasonal normal. If this 8 day forecast works out, our stretch of above normal temps could reach 23 days. That’s only happened 2 other times since 1875!

