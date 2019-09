Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Doug Cooper as one of Cleveland's Own.

Doug is the former president and CEO of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

He oversaw 220 days of rail service yearly, of miles and miles of track.

Now, he's a member of Canalway partners, who's mission is to create a park system the follows the route of the Ohio Canal.

