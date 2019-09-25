Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old girl

Posted 10:44 pm, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49PM, September 25, 2019

Courtesy: Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Janiya Smith walked out of her E. 75th Street home around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Smith reportedly said she was leaving and not coming back.

Police say she may possibly be in the Garden Valley area, Wade Park area or on E. 73rd Street.

Smith is 5’2″ and 175 pounds.  She has black hair with braids and brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a grey/black shirt.

She takes medication in connection with anger issues and attention disorders.

She is considered endangered.  Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.

