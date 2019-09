× Cleveland police investigating stabbing death of 16-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police on Wednesday said they are investigating the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy.

According to police, the teen was stabbed at Pearl and Gifford.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he passed away.

Cleveland police said its homicide unit is investigating.

