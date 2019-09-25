Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke speaking at Kent State

Amazon’s Alexa to feature Samuel L. Jackson’s voice

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Samuel L. Jackson attends the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man Far From Home" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tired of Alexa’s voice?

Amazon on Wednesday announced it will soon introduce its first celebrity voice and it will be Samuel L. Jackson.

A special intro price of 99 cents will be offered.

Amazon said to get started, just say ” Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson.”

Then, you can reportedly choose whether you would like to hear the actor use explicit language or not.

And, if you change your mind, you can go to the settings menu and switch it.

Some of the things you can reportedly ask:

“Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson where he is from.”
“Alexa, ask Sam to wake me up at 7am.”
“Alexa, ask Sam Jackson to sing happy birthday.”

Amazon said Sam won’t be able to help with shopping lists, reminders or skills.

According to Variety, more celebrity guest voices will be added in 2020.

 

