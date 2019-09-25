All aboard! Tickets for The Polar Express on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad go on sale soon

All aboard the Polar Express!

Tickets for the popular train ride will go on sale next week, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced Wednesday on Facebook.

Ticket sales will open on October 2 at 10 a.m. — for online purchase only. Train ride dates are Friday, November 8 – Saturday, December 21, but the railroad would like you to please note: The train ride will not run on November 11 for Veteran’s Day and November 28 for Thanksgiving.

There are two departure locations — an Akron Northside Station and a Rockside Station.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad said the popular ride is set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack; the trip to the North Pole includes hot chocolate and cookies; a reading of The Polar Express; and, when you arrive, elves will be there to greet you.

On the way back, Santa will greet each person, and children will receive their own sleigh bell, like they do in the movie.