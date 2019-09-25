1 dead after car crashes in ditch in Medina County

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead following an early morning car crash in Medina County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told FOX 8’s Patty Harken that one person was killed when a car ended up in a ditch on Hinckley Hills Road near Kellogg Road. It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Fatal accident Hinkley Hills Rd. at Kellogg Rd. in Hinkley Township. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 25, 2019

The identity of the person who was killed was not immediately available.

Two other people were in the vehicle. One was taken into police custody. The other was taken to a nearby hospital.

Hinckley Hills Road was closed between Kellogg Road and State Route 94, but reopened just before 4:30 a.m.

Rt. 606 REOPENED in Hinkley Township. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) September 25, 2019

