1 dead after car crashes in ditch in Medina County

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead following an early morning car crash in Medina County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol told FOX 8’s Patty Harken that one person was killed when a car ended up in a ditch on Hinckley Hills Road near Kellogg Road. It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The identity of the person who was killed was not immediately available.
Two other people were in the vehicle. One was taken into police custody. The other was taken to a nearby hospital.
Hinckley Hills Road was closed between Kellogg Road and State Route 94, but reopened just before 4:30 a.m.
41.221451 -81.735075