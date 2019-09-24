Woman quits job, searches 57 days to find her missing dog

MISSOULA, Montana — A Washington woman’s visit to Montana took a turn when her family dog went missing.

KECI reports Katie had been Carole King’s companion for seven years before she went missing July 20.

She and her husband went to a car race, and when they returned to the motel, found the dog was gone.

They searched nearby, but couldn’t find her.

Carole printed out more than 500 fliers and actually quit her job to stay and search for the dog.

“You love your dog so much, and you just have hope,” she said. “You know she’s out there searching for you. You just can’t give up.”

For 57 days, Carole posted fliers, knocked on doors and followed up on leads.

Then one day, she received a call from a resident in a Kalispell neighborhood, saying she’d spotted a dog she thought was Katie.

Carole said she found Katie in the bushes.

“I yelled her name, and she came right up to me,” she said.

Katie is 12 pounds lighter but is still a happy dog. Carole is soon taking her back home to Washington.

