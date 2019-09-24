Watch: Jose Ramirez hits grand slam in first at bat back

CHICAGO– Jose Ramirez made his presence known Tuesday night.

The Cleveland Indians third baseman came up to the plate in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox with bases loaded and two outs. In his first at bat since Aug. 24, Ramirez blasted one over the right field wall at Guaranteed Rate Field for the grand slam.

The Tribe leads 4-0.

YOU KNOW, BRO 🐐 JOSE RAMIREZ WITH A GRAND SLAM HOME RUN PITCH IN HIS FIRST AT-BAT BACK IN THE @INDIANS LINEUP‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/5olDJlIOmv — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 25, 2019

Ramirez fractured the hamate bone in his right hand back in August and underwent surgery. Team officials expected his recovery to take five to seven weeks.

