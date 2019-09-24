Video shows semi-nude man show up at Kent State sorority

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio-- Police in Kent are investigating three incidents that may involve the same individual.

In the first case in late August, a completely nude male showed up on the front porch of the Alpha Phi sorority at Kent State; he was seen dancing around.

A few days later, police say the man showed up again; this time, he was wearing a Speedo, and possibly looking into windows.

Doorbell cam video shows him walking back and forth on the porch with a cell phone in front of his face.

According to Kent police, a third similar incident happened via social media, where an individual sent a nude photo along with a message to some of the sorority members.

Police say it seems as though the man never made any attempt to enter the sorority house and he never had any physical contact with anyone.

At the very least the law broken is public indecency, a misdemeanor.

At this point, police can't say if it was a fraternity hazing prank or even if the person is a Kent student, but, if so, the university has actions that can be taken.

Kent police also say they don't believe there is any general threat to the public at-large at this point, but until they actually know the true motive of the suspect they are taking it seriously.

Kent released the following statement to FOX 8 News:

"Kent State University is aware of a man approaching sorority homes in the city of Kent. Kent City Police are investigating this matter. The safety of our students and community members is our top priority, and we take these reports seriously. The university continues to engage with these sororities to provide support resources. Anyone with information should contact Kent City Police at 330-673-7732."