× Too much? Construction sign in Solon has drivers doing a double take

SOLON- Construction frustration has reached a new limit in Solon, where a sign was seen along Route 91 Tuesday morning.

Drivers were greeted with the sign ‘Slow your A** down’. Some people posted the image on social media, with one person saying, ‘way to keep it classy Solon.’

At last check, the message has been removed. The city of Solon tells FOX 8 the construction company involved in the project is responsible for the sign.

Yes, it is a real sign in Ohio. Yes, I agree. No, it is NOT our's. pic.twitter.com/mHgXkxCiYi — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) September 24, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think? Is it too much?

Weigh in on our Facebook page.



Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest.