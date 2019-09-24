Too much? Construction sign in Solon has drivers doing a double take

Posted 9:27 am, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, September 24, 2019

( fox 8 viewer- Solon route 91)

SOLON- Construction frustration has reached a new limit in Solon, where a sign was seen along Route 91 Tuesday morning.

Drivers were greeted with the sign ‘Slow your A** down’.   Some people posted the image on social media, with one person saying, ‘way to keep it classy Solon.’

At last check, the message has been removed.  The city of Solon tells FOX 8 the construction company involved in the project is responsible for the sign.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think? Is it too much?

Weigh in on our Facebook page.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest.

Google Map for coordinates 41.389751 by -81.437758.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.