Show Info: September 24, 2019
Chef’s Garden
Farmer Lee Jones from The Chef’s Garden and Chef John Selick from University Hospitals chat about an exciting event going on at the Culinary Vegetable Institute.
Fête des Bouchers
Fall Harvest Celebration Saturday, October 12th 8a-5p
Culinary Vegetable Institute in Milan
Demonstrations, guest speakers, bonfire, wagon ride & food!
Styles of Imagination
How to Pay Off Debt
Amanda Sharratt, Financial Planner with Whitaker-Myers Wealth Managers, chats about why it’s important to pay off debt and how to start the process.
Canary Travel
Canary Travel Winter Group:
2/9-2/16/2020
Dreams Punta Cana
Naturally Country
Raise the Roof
Brian Zimmerman, CEO of the Cleveland Metroparks, chats about a fund-raising event for Squire’s Castle.
Raise the Roof: A benefit for Cleveland Metroparks
6:30p-midnight October 12
Squire’s Castle
Live entertainment, food stations, open bar
ClevelandMetroparks.com/RaiseTheRoof
Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
Into the Breeches!
Nisi Sturgis and Brian Sills from Into the Breeches! share a little insight about their vibrant new comedy going on now at Cleveland Play House.
Cleveland Play House presents:
Into the Breeches!
NOW – October 6, 2019
Allen Theatre
Clevelandplayhouse.com
Barnett Management
