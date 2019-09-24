× Show Info: September 24, 2019

Chef’s Garden

Farmer Lee Jones from The Chef’s Garden and Chef John Selick from University Hospitals chat about an exciting event going on at the Culinary Vegetable Institute.

Fête des Bouchers

Fall Harvest Celebration Saturday, October 12th 8a-5p

Culinary Vegetable Institute in Milan

Demonstrations, guest speakers, bonfire, wagon ride & food!

CulinaryVegetableInstitute.com

Styles of Imagination

24331 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood 44122

216-508-4005

www.StylesOfImagination.com

How to Pay Off Debt

Amanda Sharratt, Financial Planner with Whitaker-Myers Wealth Managers, chats about why it’s important to pay off debt and how to start the process.

Canary Travel

Canary Travel Winter Group:

2/9-2/16/2020

Dreams Punta Cana

$1329.00 per person based on double occupancy

7 nights including non stop flights, 7 nights hotel-all inclusive, non stop transfers and taxes

216-252-1000

Naturally Country

845 Lais Rd., Norwalk 44857

419-541-0616

http://www.naturallycountry.com/

Raise the Roof

Brian Zimmerman, CEO of the Cleveland Metroparks, chats about a fund-raising event for Squire’s Castle.

Raise the Roof: A benefit for Cleveland Metroparks

6:30p-midnight October 12

Squire’s Castle

$200 single

$350 couple

Live entertainment, food stations, open bar

ClevelandMetroparks.com/RaiseTheRoof

Blue Door Bakery & Cafe

1970 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls

www.bluedoorcafebakery.com

Into the Breeches!

Nisi Sturgis and Brian Sills from Into the Breeches! share a little insight about their vibrant new comedy going on now at Cleveland Play House.

Cleveland Play House presents:

Into the Breeches!

NOW – October 6, 2019

Allen Theatre

Clevelandplayhouse.com

Barnett Management

3681 S. Green Rd #305

Beachwood Ohio 44122

Phone # 216-831-0165

Toll Free # 800-542-0065

Fax # 216-831-4168

www.BarnettManagement.com