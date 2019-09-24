Sen. Sherrod Brown announces $3.6 million in grants for northeast Ohio fire departments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded $3,610,934 to thirteen fire departments in Northeast Ohio.

Those awards include:

• $1,051,073 to the Parma Fire Department for hiring of firefighters

• $49,676 to South Euclid Fire Department for operations and safety

• $61,904 to Fairview Park Fire Department for operations and safety

• $140,000 to Cleveland Heights Fire Department for operations and safety

• $100,890 to the City of Euclid Fire Department for operations and safety

• $198,960 to the City of Garfield Heights Fire Department for operations and safety

• $1,368,727 to Champion Fire Department for a regional request

• $95,238 to Niles Fire Department for operations and safety

• $189,745 to Lorain Fire Department for operations and safety

• $145,003 to Coventry Township Fire Department for operations and safety

• $132,076 to Aurora Fire Department for operations and safety

• $47,619 to the Parkman Township Trustees for operations and safety

• $30,023 to Lowellville Fire Department for operations and safety

“Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families,” said Brown. “We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities in Northeast Ohio have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards.”

More on how to become eligible for a grant opportunity here.