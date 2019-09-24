Raising Cane’s debuts in Lakewood with ‘free Cane’s for a year’ contest

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Raising Cane’s, a restaurant known for its chicken fingers, is celebrating a grand opening Lakewood.

The Louisiana-based restaurant today is having a giveaway prizes and trivia.

There’s also a Lucky 20 drawing to award 20 customers free Raising Cane’s for one year. The restaurant will accept entries from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

The first 100 dine-in customers 13 and older to purchase a combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt and a voucher for a free box combo.

The new Raising Cane’s features the first multi-lane drive thru in greater Cleveland.

It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the second Raising Cane’s in the Cleveland area and the 33rd in Ohio.