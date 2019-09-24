× Police say woman handed baby to stranger, stated infant would be ‘better off with her’

SCRANTON, Pa. — Authorities in Scranton, Pennsylvania, are looking for information on the identity of a child who was given to a stranger.

According to a post from the Scranton Police Department, a woman contacted them Tuesday and said she was walking outside a laundromat when an unknown female handed her the infant and walked away after stating the child “would be better off with her.”

The woman who turned over the child to police said she has no idea who the child or woman is. She said the woman was with an unknown man, as well.

The infant is believed to be about 12-16 months old and is in the care of the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 570-348-4134, send police a message on Facebook, or leave an anonymous tip.

Help ID this 12-16m old child. Women left child @ 1400 blk of Mulberry St. Women is a light skin blk female, reddish brown hair. Was with a blk male, 6 ft tall, blk curly hair/pony tail. Anyone with info call SPD @ 570-348-4134, or anonymous tip @: https://t.co/IOti3y38uT pic.twitter.com/uYtcPrlYA7 — Scranton Police (@ScrantonPolice) September 24, 2019