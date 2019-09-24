× Police arrest man accused of lighting dog on fire inside crate, will seek felony charges

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland police on Tuesday announced an arrest of the man accused of lighting a dog on fire inside a crate earlier this month.

According to a press release from police, Antonio Dinel Johnson was arrested on Silsby Road Tuesday. He was taken into custody without incident. Police said they will be seeking felony charges for animal cruelty.

Police said Johnson is accused of lighting the animal on fire on Nelacrest Road on September 6.

Officers rescued the severely burned dog and took the animal for medical care, but the pup’s injuries were so severe, the animal had to be euthanized.

The Cleveland APL released a photo of the possible suspect on Monday, and offered a $2,000 reward.

