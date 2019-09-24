× Parma police investigate shots fired near striking United Auto Workers

PARMA – Parma police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired near striking United Auto Workers at the General Motors Parma Metal Center on Brookpark Road early Tuesday.

According to police, an officer, who was patrolling the area, was flagged down by people on the picket line around 3 a.m. Police were told several shots were fired. A man reportedly handed the officer several shell casings. Police say they later recovered one shell casing from the scene.

Parma police say a driver was travelling eastbound on Brookpark Road when a person raised their hand outside of the car and began firing. It’s not clear if the person was shooting in the air or at picketers. No injuries were reported.

UAW Local 1005 president Mike Caldwell said he would not comment until he learned more from police.

About 1,000 workers walked off the job in Parma last week as contract negotiations broke down between General Motors and the UAW.

The UAW is asking for higher wage increases, a larger share of company profits, for GM to manufacture new products at plants that could be headed for closure, and a plan for temporary workers to become permanent.

If you have information regarding the shooting incident, please call Parma police at 440-885-1234.

**Read more, here**