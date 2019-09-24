Parents of child sexually assaulted on school bus want district to take steps to keep all students safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio- Parents are now speaking out to the FOX 8 I-Team, hoping to make sure what happened to their child never happens to yours.

“She was sexually assaulted on a school bus several times on different days; this is horrific,” said Atty. Laura Mills, who represents the family.

The parents say in 2016, their 5-year-old daughter, a kindergarten student in the Jackson Local School District, was sexually assaulted by a 5th grader.

The boy was arrested and convicted of gross sexual imposition.

“This should have never happened, “ the girl’s father told the FOX 8 I-Team.

He and his wife asked that we do not name them to help protect their daughter’s identity.

“This fifth grade student had previous serious issues on the bus. He was on a safety plan. He was accused of throwing a lit match on the bus,” Mills said “He was disciplined. He was suspended from the bus for a week. He was supposed to be placed in the front right seat alone, but, instead, he was allowed to sit in the front left seat, next to a vulnerable young girl.”

The driver is unable to see the seat right behind him. The police report stated video on the bus showed the sexual assaults.

The parents say the school did not follow the safety plan and the bus driver was never disciplined.

“My daughter was sexually assaulted and we are told that not only did the bus driver not get disciplined, he got a raise,” the father said. He added they are concerned the district has not made any changes to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Schools Superintendent Chris DiLoreto declined to discuss the case on camera stating there is pending litigation. He said the family filed a lawsuit and the federal district court ruled in the district’s favor for summary judgment. The parents have appealed and that appeal is pending.

The superintendent also stressed that safety is a top priority.

The family says they want to make sure their daughter gets any helps she needs.

“It has been stated by the school that they arranged counseling for our daughter and the reality is they haven’t and we have been paying out pocket,” the girl’s mother said. “She is in counseling now and will be for years.”