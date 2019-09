National Voter Registration Day: Where you can get registered in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

The annual event has been celebrated on the fourth Tuesday in September since 2012.

The goal is to make sure everyone who is eligible to vote is registered so they can cast a ballot and participate in the democratic process.

Many communities are holding special events to get people registered.

Here’s a list of of events in Cuyahoga County.

You can check with your county election board for other events near you or register online here.

MidTown Tech Hive Ice Cream Social

September 24 | 2 – 4 p.m.

6815 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland

NVRD Phone Bank at MidTown Tech Hive

September 24 | Noon – 8 p.m.

6815 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland

Voter Education Forum for Justice Involved Individuals

September 24 | 5:30 – 7:15 p.m.

North Star Reentry Community Resource Center, 1834 E. 55th Street, Cleveland

Voter Registration at Asia Plaza

September 24 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2999 Payne Ave., Cleveland

Voter Registration Month at ADAMHS

September 1 – 27 | 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

2012 W. 25th St., 6th Floor, Cleveland

Voter Registration at Quincy Place

September 24 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

8111 Quincy Ave., Cleveland, OH 44104

Lakewood Community Service Center

September 24 | 10 a.m. – Noon

14230 Madison Ave., Lakewood

Western Reserve Historical Society

September 24 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

10825 East Blvd., Cleveland

Chagrin Falls Candidate Forum

September 24 | 7 p.m.

The Hamlet Retirement Community

Cleveland Public Libraries

September 24 | All Branch Locations

Dave’s Supermarket Voter Registration

September 24 | 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Dave’s Supermarket, Midtown

1929 East 61st Street, Cleveland

Voter Registration at Life Exchange Center

September 24 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

13407 Kinsman Rd., Cleveland

Mt. Pleasant Now Development Corporation

September 24 | 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

13815 Kinsman Rd, Cleveland

Voter Registration at Kappa House Plaza

September 24 | Noon – 3 p.m.

12450 Shaker Blvd., Cleveland

Cleveland Institute of Music

September 24 | 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Pogue Atrium, 11021 E. Blvd., Cleveland

Parma Village Apartments

September 24 | 1 – 3 p.m.

11500 Huffman Rd., Parma Heights

Voter Registration at Riverview Towers

Through October 5 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1795 W. 25th Street, Cleveland

Norma Herr Women’s Center

September 24 | 2 – 4:30 p.m.

2227 Payne Avenue, Cleveland

Euclid Library Voter Registration Drive

September 24 | Noon – 8 p.m.

631 E. 222nd Street, Euclid

Voter Registration at Men’s Shelter

September 24 | 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

2100 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland

Voter Registration at Riverview Towers

Through October 5 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1795 W. 25th Street, Cleveland

Norma Herr Women’s Center

September 24 | 2 – 4:30 p.m.

2227 Payne Avenue, Cleveland

Bishop Cosgrove Center

September 24 | 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

1736 Superior Avenue, Cleveland

Public Square Voter Registration Drive

September 24 | 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Public Square, Downtown Cleveland

Euclid Candidates Night / Shore Culture

September 24 | 6 – 7 p.m.

Shore Culture Ctr., 291 E. 222nd St., Euclid

Louis Stokes/Windermere Rapid Station

September 24 | 3 – 5 p.m.

14232 Euclid Ave., East Cleveland0

St. Paul Community Church

September 24 | 9 – 11 a.m.

4427 Franklin Blvd., Cleveland

Student-Only Registration Drives

High Schools: CMSD, Warrensville Hts., Maple Hts., Cleveland Hts., Shaw, Randall Park, Shaker Hts., Garfield Hts., Ginn Academy

Colleges: Tri-C’s “The Voting Experience,” Ursuline (4:30 – 6:30 p.m.), Cleveland State (11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in student center)

Lemonade & Voter Registration for Cleveland Ward 12, Precinct Q

September 24 | 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

3788 W. 22nd Pl., Cleveland

The voter registration deadline is October 7 at 9 p.m.

More information here.