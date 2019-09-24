Man wearing surgical mask robs bank in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio– A man wearing a surgical mask robbed the PNC bank on Babbitt Road in Euclid on Tuesday. No one was injured.

The suspect was about 5 foot 5 and walked with a limp, according to the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI, Euclid police or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous.

PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for info leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.